MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -- The Rutherford County Sheriff's office has announced sixteen new charges filed against Robert Shegog.
Shegog was previously arrested and charged for burglary after being caught on video kicking in store doors by propelling his foot backwards, in a similar kicking fashion of a mule or other four-legged animal.
Police have accused Shegog for these robberies:
- Sept. 20: R&L Market on New Salem Highway, stole cigarettes and cash valued at $950.
- Sept. 23: Last Stop Market on Lascassas Highway, $1,200 in cigarettes.
- Nov. 3: Last Stop Market on Lascassas Highway, stole $1,500 in cigarettes and $250 cash.
- Nov. 9: Epps Mill Market on Epps Mill Road, stole $65 in cash.
Shegog is being held on $62,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center after previously being accused in more than 60 burglaries.
