COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - A popular parade and festival set for April in Maury County has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to City of Columbia officials and the Maury County Bridle and Saddle Club, the mutual decision to cancel Mule Day 2021 was made after carefully considering all options during the pandemic.
“In the last several weeks, our community and indeed our country has seen many positive trends regarding ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19, but the unfortunate reality is that we can’t claim victory yet, and we certainly can’t afford to let our actions lead to an increase of COVID cases, hospital patients, and deaths,” Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder said.
The annual event was planed to be held on April 8th to the 11th.
“The health and well-being of our volunteers, our community, and all Mule Day participants is at the forefront of every decision we make as the organization responsible for putting on Mule Day,” Mandy Mills, the Mule Day Committee Chair, said.
City officials say they also sought input and recommendations from its local health and public safety officials.
“I am confident Mule Day 2022 will be bigger and better than ever, and I will be right there every step of the way cheering it on," Mayor Molder said.
