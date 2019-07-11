MURFREESBORO, TN (WMSV) -- Mufreesboro Police reported to a call of help on Minor Street, where they found a man who had been shot several times.
Police say the man, 49-year-old Darnell Mayer, approached a vehicle to speak with the occupants. One of them started shooting soon after, striking Mayer multiple times.
Witnesses were only able to provide police with a vague description of the vehicle involved, saying it was a dark color, but the witnesses did not note what type of vehicle it was.
Mayer's wounds were tended on-scene by Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, and was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where he is listed as stable, with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say that Mayer believes he might be targeted, since he was the victim of a shooting in May of this year, having been shot at the corner of Minor and Hancock streets.
Mayer also told police he had been hit by a car in June, suffering minor injuries.
Police say their investigation into this incident, as well as the previous incidents, is continuing.
