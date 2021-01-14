RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Fire crews battled an early morning apartment fire in Rutherford County on Thursday.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to an apartment complex on Veterans Parkway around 5:30 a.m. for a fire.
Officials say residents evacuated as flames were seen from one of the buildings.
Fortunately, crews extinguished the fire quickly and it was confined to one unit. No injuries were reported.
An investigation is ongoing for the cause of the fire.
