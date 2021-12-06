NASHVILLE- A Metro Nashville Councilman has declared a section of Historic Jefferson Street as one of the bumpiest corridors in the county. Council member Freddie O’Connell says the city plans to address several areas of uneven pavement and potholes along the route.

“This has been a multi-year fight to get paving projects on the calendar but today the best news I can share is that we are about to do that,” Councilman O’Connell said. The Nashville Department of Transportation plans to resurface Jefferson Street from 12th Avenue North to Rosa L. Boulevard starting this week. They will start casting adjustments, milling will occur the following week, and then the repaving will begin.

“I love Jefferson Street because it's home to a lot of small businesses which makes Jefferson street so great but our roads are kind of messed up,” Marley Sims, the owner of Simple Hippie Heart LLC said.

Sims says she’s glad this area is getting some much needed attention. Councilman Freddie o' Connell says repaving historic Jefferson street between 12th Avenue North and Rosa L. Parks Boulevard has been long overdue, especially after an upgraded storm water project was completed.

Austin Bauman owns a bicycle repair shop in the area. He says he's looking forward to having the work completed. “Unfortunately the city historically has not put enough effort into Jefferson street and so to see them finally understanding how important this is to the community means a lot to all of the business owners on Jefferson Street,” Bauman said.

“We haven't treated it the way we should have treated this amazing historic corridor and now it's finally getting the treatment it deserves,” O’Connell said.

The city is hoping to complete the project before Christmas if the weather permits.