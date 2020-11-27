MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Due to cases of COVID-19, the MTSO vs. FAU game for Saturday, November 28th is canceled.
"These are obviously very challenging times as cases are increasing all over the country," Middle Tennessee director of athletics Chris Massaro said. "First and foremost is the health and safety of our student-athletes and we wish everyone involved a speedy recovery both on the virus and injury front. I also want to thank the FAU administration for their cooperation and understanding through all of this.
These teams have played each other every year since 2003.
