MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Middle Tennesse State University volleyball coach has been suspended after allegations of abusive conduct toward the players.
According to the Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance at MTSU, officials became aware of reported allegations of harrassment of MTSU Volleyball players by coach Chuck Crawford. After conducting an investigation, they discovered there were no violations of harassment or discrimination as outlined in MTSU policy regarding misconduct, discrimination, and harrassment based on sex.
Many of the allegations reported, however, were cause for concern. Officials noted from one MTSU Women's Volleyball Player who reported that they were "mentally and borderline physically abused."
When asked about the allegations, Coach Crawford stated that "coaches use lots of measures to get teams to perform with effort." He said he had previously explained this to his team and tried multiple ways to motivate them throughout the season. He said he did not remember exactly what he said to the players, but he tried numerous ways to motivate them during games and they gave him no effort.
MTSU athletics director Chris Massaro stated that Crawford's conduct was 'serious' and after investigation they determined it required 'disciplinary action.'
"However, we want to give Coach Crawford an opportunity to learn from this experience and believe he can benefit from proper counseling and mentoring," said Massaro.
In a statement given to News4, Crawford addressed the allegations and said he appreciates the opportunity to continue leading the volleyball program.
"This experience tells me there are aspects of how I coach that must be improved. I will learn from this and commit to building our program in a manner that makes everyone proud," said Crawford.
Read the full investigation below:
