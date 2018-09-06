MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Beer and football just seem to go together and Middle Tennessee State University is taking advantage of that.
For the first time at Saturday's home opener against UT-Martin, fans can buy alcohol at the Blue Raiders' game.
Athletic Director Chris Massaro said beer at sporting events is no longer an added bonus, it's an expectation.
"You know you go to a Predators game and have a beer and you can go to a Titans game and have a beer and even go to Chucky Cheese and have a beer," said Massaro.
Massaro said he wants to get more young fans in the stadium.
"We could always draw more. We are not selling out so I think it adds another amenity and helps us attack a different demographic," said Massaro.
MTSU joins a list of more than 40 other schools around the country that sell beer at sporting events.
"I know people who watch football like to have a nice cold beer," said student T'Keyah Cooper.
Cooper sees pros and cons to the change.
"Sometimes you get liquor in your system and you kind of act a little crazy so it could go either way," said Cooper.
But MTSU said based on its research, selling beer at sporting events actually reduces the number of alcohol-related incidents.
"They feel like people aren't binge drinking during tailgating or sneaking in hard alcohol," said Massaro.
Die hard football fans said they'd go to the game regardless, but like the idea of having a cold one while cheering on their team.
"I don't know I guess we will get a beer at the game!" said student Brooke Hughes.
Beer will also be served at women's and men's basketball games, soccer games, baseball and softball games.
The sales are expected to bring in $100,000 annually to the athletic program.
Not everyone is thrilled with the beer sales.
There will be alcohol-free sections for those who don't want to be around it.
To purchase beer, students will have to be wearing a wrist band.
If anyone without a wrist band is seen drinking a beer, they will face consequences.
Beer will also be available at Tennessee State University games.
