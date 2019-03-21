NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - To keep up with Middle Tennessee’s tourism demand, MTSU announced on Thursday it is launching a new program to train people in the industry.
MTSU President Dr. Sidney McPhee announced a new tourism bachelor’s degree at an event in Nashville Thursday morning.
The hospitality industry employs more than 5 million people in the United States.
Currently the tourism industry demand is the second highest in the state behind agriculture.
“The tourism and hospitality industry employees are the largest amount of people, not only in our country, but across the world,” said McPhee.
It will be the only college degree track of its kind in Middle Tennessee and will be available in the fall semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.