MUFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -- This fall Middle Tennessee State University football fans will be adding a new area for patrons to enjoy beer at field level by one end zone.
The University began selling beer at football games in 2018, and new for the 2019-2020 football season will be a field level area devoted to 21-and-up beer consumption.
Located in the south endzone, MTSU AD Chris Massaro says it's an effort to add almost a street-fair feel to Blue Raider Football home games.
"We visualize this area to be a festival/street fair-type area in the south end zone for all of our fans over 21 years old to enjoy," Massaro said in a statement "We hope this unique offering will help grow attendance and provide a better game environment for our fans while perfectly showcasing yet another partnership athletics has with academics."
All ticketed fans over the age of 21 are free to enter the area when the gates open, and enjoy a few selections of local or regionally brewed beers, along with a unique beer for each home game crafted by students of MTSU's Fermentation Sciences program - studying the science behind beer-making.
Middle Tennessee's Fermentation Sciences Laboratory at Hop Springs was created through a partnership with Steel Barrel, whose brewery is housed at Hop Springs, and Life is Brewing LLC. It features sensory and teaching labs for students to get hands-on learning about brewing.
"We are hopeful that this project will both enhance our fan experience at Floyd Stadium and provide additional exposure for our Fermentation Science program in our College of Basic and Applied Sciences," said MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee.
