With almost 20,000 students who mostly live off campus, it’s difficult to find the ones that need help. MTSU is increasing their efforts this year to raise awareness for suicide prevention.
Maigan Wipfli is the Assistant Director of Student Programming and she put out 1,100 flags to represent the 1,100 Tennesseans who died by suicide this year. Students wrote words of encouragement or names of loved ones who lost their lives to suicide on the red flags.
One specific case Wipfli dealt with at a different school opened her eyes to how prevalent suicide is in our culture and inspired her to take action.
“He busted through my office door and said Maigan, I just took a whole bottle of pills. So I sat him down and called 911 and they came and got him and he recovered beautifully," Wipfli told News4.
Unfortunately, not every student gets help in time. According to the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, suicide is the second leading cause of death for ages 10 to 19. In 2016, 1,110 people in Tennessee took their lives. Only 46 out of the 100 largest universities in the country track its suicides rates. MTSU does not track suicides. Surveys have linked the rise in suicide numbers to increased anxiety and depression
“I do want them to know there are people here that are there for them. They just need to find the right person," Wipfli said.
If students are struggling and don’t want to talk to someone face to face, students can text TN to 741741.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.