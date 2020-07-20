MTSU students told to wear masks, social distance this upcoming semester

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The leaders at Middle Tennessee State University said students will need wear a mask or face covering and practice social distancing when they return to campus.
Students are expected to return to the Middle Tennessee State University campus this fall.
Middle Tennessee State University is requiring masks in any campus facilities. University officials said they could expel a student who flagrantly disregarded the masking requirement.
Students will see signage indicating that they follow good health guidelines.
“If you want to be on campus, if you want the university to continue to stay open, you need to do these things: You need to wear a mask, you have to wash your hands, you need to do the things that the CDC and our local and state health officials ask you to do, “ President Sidney A. McPhee said in an interview Friday with C-SPAN’s Washington Journal.
University officials are monitoring the number of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County and the state of Tennessee daily.
McPhee was not alone in his message.
“Masks will be required in the classroom, so it is really important that everybody understands that, everybody is comfortable with that,” Provost Mark Byrnes said in an interview with MTSU’s public affairs show.
