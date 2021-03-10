NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two students are being investigated by the Tennessee Comptroller's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation after MTSU officials became suspicious in 2020 of the students.
It was determined by investigators that Mohamed Gure and Mohamed Osman stole a total of $114,145 from the University between November 2017 and November 2020.
The primary scheme of the two students was to submit false invoices to misappropriate Student Activity Fee money.
Gure and Osman were presidents of the MTSU Somali Students Association when they submitted at least 85 false invoices and obtaining reimbursements totaling $82,200.
Many payments were for non-existent vendors.
Another reimbursement was for honorarium payments for public speakers; however, the public speaking events never occurred.
The Somali Students Association also received $3,000 in reimbursement payments from the Tina Stewart Campus Nonviolence Fund.
The total stolen amount also includes $28,945 that was misappropriated by Mohamed Gure in 2017 and 2018 while serving as a board member for the Muslim Students Association.
On March 9, 2021, the Rutherford County Grand Jury indicted Mohamed Gure on one count of theft over $60,000, one count of theft over $10,000, 30 counts of forgery, and two counts of criminal simulation.
Mohamed Osman has been indicated on one count of theft over $60,000, 28 counts of forgery, and two counts of criminal simulation.
MTSU President McPhee released the following statement:
These allegations are disappointing and will be forcefully addressed. I want to thank our administrators and auditors who reported their suspicions to the State Comptroller for review. If proven to be true, we will pursue every appropriate legal and campus judicial action to hold those accountable and recoup the funds.
Furthermore, we have begun corrective actions. We are reviewing how the Student Activity Fee Committee considers funding requests. The committee, which is comprised of six students, two faculty members and an administrator who serves as its coordinator, will take additional steps to ensure future monies are used properly and to confirm the activities fulfill their stated purposes. Faculty advisors of student groups will take a greater role in mentoring, and we have tightened requirements on documentation of expenses.
The overwhelming majority of our student groups, and their leaders, are responsible stewards and diligently follow our rules. Student fees have made possible many beneficial educational and cultural enrichment opportunities, such as the competitions of our award-winning Stock Horse Team, our national champion Blue Raider Debate Team and NASA-honored moon buggies built by our Society for Automotive Engineers. These and many other activities add considerable value to our educational experience. We must ensure the wise and prudent use of these resources so that future, and appropriate, enrichment opportunities continue.
