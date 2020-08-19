MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - Today students at Middle Tennessee State University will start moving into their dorms on campus, though housing will look much different this year.
Students living on campus will not have roommates. All rooms will instead be single occupancy, even if they can fit two people.
Move-in is spread out of five days to ensure proper social distancing practices are followed.
About 100 beds on campus are being held as quarantine spaces. Right now there are seven active COVID-19 cases on MTSU's campus and two active employee cases.
No one is currently using the on-campus quarantine spaces.
