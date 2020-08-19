MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Friday was move-in day for students at MTSU.
An exciting time for parents and students but also concerning, as universities all over the country switch to virtual learning due to COVID-19.
News4’s Lindsay Bramson found out what's the plan if students should start getting sick.
Suitcases are packed and students are ready to move into their dorms, but the big question now is how long will in-person learning last?
“With the practicing of the social distancing, it’s been very challenging, especially for a young person,” said Michelle Buxton who has a freshman daughter entering MTSU.
It’s not how Buxton visioned moving her daughter into her freshman dorm.
“They want to have a normal life just like everybody else has had a chance to do,” said Buxton.
And the new reality for students at MTSU is masks while in any building on campus.
But just how long will it last?
“We’re keeping a close eye on what’s happening around the country,” said Mark Byrnes who is the provost for MTSU.
Earlier this week, UNC-Chapel Hill announced all students will begin learning remotely.
This comes after 135 COVID-19 cases in just the first week of classes starting.
And at Notre Dame, the university has also canceled in person classes after nearly 300 students test positive for coronavirus.
"It’s not going to be a risk free environment; there is none of that these days but we’re taking it seriously and have plans in place if we need to make a change,” said Byrnes.
“I hope it doesn’t come to that because they look forward to this time; they want to finish like their peers have finished,” said Buxton.
In the meantime, parents like Michelle continue to stay positive, hoping for a COVID-free college experience for her daughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.