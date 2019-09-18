MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A sophomore at MTSU was arrested on Sept. 6 for bringing a gun to campus.
The student has been identified as Shady Mankarious. Police say a Snapchat video was sent to MTPD on Sept. 3 that showed two men driving on Blue Raider Drive near the Student Union with an AR-15 in the passenger's lap. The video was shot from the passenger's prospective and also showed a box of ammunition in the glove compartment. No magazine was in the rifle while the video was being recorded.
No words were spoken in the video, but there was loud music playing that referenced an Ar-15. The driver pointed to the rifle several times when the song lyrics referenced an AR-15.
After using social media and video surveillance, MTSU's Criminal Investigation Division identified Mankarious as the driver. His passenger was also an MTSU student. His passenger was not charged, but admitted they were the ones in the video with the gun. The passenger also admitted the weapon belonged to Mankarious.
Mankarious told police he bought the gun less than a month ago and had it in his car on campus the past two days.
Both students aggressively stated they did not have any desire to cause harm to anyone. Mankarious said he bought the gun for home protection based on where he lived in Antioch.
Police found the rifle and ammunition in the trunk and glove compartment of Mankarious' car which was parked in the MTSU Blvd parking garage.
MTSU released the following statement regarding the incident:
"We appreciate the vigilant work by the MTSU Police Department in investigating this matter and responding promptly. Our police determined that the students did not make or pose any threats to anyone on our campus. The Office of Student Conduct was made aware of the situation immediately and has taken appropriate disciplinary actions.”
