WOODBURY, TN (WSMV) -- MTSU's associate athletic communications director Tony Stinnett was arrested Saturday on drug possession charges.
According to Woodbury Police Stinnett was found in possession of 14.6 grams of marijuana, bagged in a ziplock baggie inside a bank bag, along with a marijuana pipe, and a grinding device typically used with marijuana.
Stinnett is listed as MTSU's associate director of communications focused primarily on women's basketball, and providing secondary support to baseball and football communications.
The charges filed against Stinnett were possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
After his arrest, Stinnett was transported to the Cannon County Sheriff's Department and jail for processing, and posted bond.
