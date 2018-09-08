Fall is a particularly dangerous time of year for alcohol-related crashes. It's football season, a time when many people decide to get behind the wheel after an day of drinking.
Even more so now that drinking is allowed on more and more college campuses.
Middle Tennessee State University fans were able to buy beer inside Floyd Stadium for the first time today.
Tennessee State University fans will be able to do the same at their home games this season.
The schools join a list of more than 40 other colleges across the country now selling beer at sporting events.
According to MTSU officials, the sales are expected to bring in $100,000 annually to the athletic program.
MTSU said, based on its research, selling beer at a sporting event actually reduces the number of alcohol-related incidents. Proponents of the legislation have said it would cut down on binge drinking at pre-game tailgates as well as bring in additional revenue for the school.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MAAD) celebrated their 10th Annual "Walk Like M.A.D.D." at Centennial Park in Nashville on Saturday.
This walk isn't just native to Nashville. Similar events took place in 90 cities across the country today to raise money and public awareness in the fight against drunk driving.
It's also a time for victims who lost loved ones to come together and remember the precious lives taken away in crashes involving alcohol.
MAAD is using the hashtag #NoMoreVictims to spread their message online.
The group says 100-percent of drunk driving crashes are preventable.
"Nowadays, have a designated driver," said Mel Taylor with MADD. "That's what we want. We want people to enjoy themselves in a safe environment. We're getting into the football season. Have a designated driver, or there are so many services to use to make sure you and your loved ones get home safely. Make sure no one, no one is impacted by another drunk-driving death."
The marching mothers said they hope everyone who has a beer at the game tonight has a designated driver or a safe way to get home.
