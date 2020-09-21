MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee State University says their enrollment has actually increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MTSU says they've had about a two percent bump in enrollment this semester. The Student Affairs and Attendance team says they're happy to see the increase.
It's finally here! Happy first day of class, Blue Raiders! RT if you are #trueBlue 💙 #MTSU #TrueBlueTogether https://t.co/CVhZdZeKtd— MTSU Admissions (@MTAdmissions) August 24, 2020
"I think this year families were making really hard decisions about how far away they wanted their students to be, whether or not they felt safer having their students live at home and take classes versus having a more traditional living on campus experience," said MTSU Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Debra Sells.
MTSU says the majority of those newly enrolled students are part of the of university's graduate programs.
