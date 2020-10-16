MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - An in-person graduation is in the works for Middle Tennessee State University graduates who had to settle for a virtual ceremony.
MTSU told News4 they will hold three modified in-person ceremonies for 2020 graduates on November 21 at Floyd Stadium.
The university says they'll honor the December, May and August graduates whose ceremonies were called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The November commencement ceremonies will look very different. It'll be outdoors, with masks and social distancing strictly enforced.
For timing purposes there will be no guest speakers.
