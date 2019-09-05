MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The devastation Hurricane Dorian left behind is heart breaking. Many communities lost everything, including loved ones.
MTSU has started a fundraiser to help those who lost everything; its president Dr. Sidney McPhee is from Bahamas.
McPhee lost his grand niece in the storm.
“My niece was swept away by the flood. She was in her home up in the attic and the water came up to that level. A friend who was with her went back to get someone else and when he came back she was gone.”
Dr. McPhee told News4 several family members impacted lost everything they had including their homes and livelihoods.
“In Marsh Harbour I have a first cousin whose home business, his sisters and my other cousins is completely destroyed", said Dr. McPhee.
Dr. McPhee said there are 51 MTSU students from the Bahamas.
Yesterday they started the Raider Relief fund to send aid to those in desperate need.
So far they've had dozens step up to help out.
They hope people will donate money so they can purchase supplies like generators, food, and medications.
If you are interested in helping out you can text raiderrelief to 41444 or click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.