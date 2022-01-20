MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Middle Tennessee State University released a report Thursday showing the positive economic impact the school has had for the state of Tennessee.
In the report, MTSU found they are responsible for more than $1.42 billion in economic impact and almost 11,500 jobs statewide as of 2021.
The Business and Economic Research Center in the Jones College of Business conducted the research and also found that as Murfreesboro’s second-largest employer, the school generates $143.6 million in local, state and federal tax revenue which is a significant change from 2017’s $88 million.
“MTSU takes great pride in our institution’s economic impact on this community, region and state as we fulfill our mission of preparing the next generations of community leaders, entrepreneurs and highly skilled professionals across the workforce,” said MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee.
In 2021, MTSU found that 90% of their almost 21,000 students at the university were from Tennessee; 79% of MTSU alumni live in Tennessee.
“This study reinforces the importance of Middle Tennessee State University’s role in our regional economy,” said Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ralph Schulz. “MTSU, as a vital part of our postsecondary ecosystem, is providing a robust talent pipeline for employers whose primary concern right now is access to a skilled workforce. When companies are creating jobs in Middle Tennessee, being able to point to institutions such as MTSU gives us a competitive advantage that will help ensure economic prosperity for our region both now and in the future.”
The report also showed the impact people have had when coming to the campus each year. MTSU brings nearly 300,000 people to Rutherford County which means visitors account for more than $60 million and 800 jobs.
This report compares the findings from a 2017 report. MTSU notes that there is significant change in impact despite the economic slowdown throughout the U.S. economy due to the pandemic. Here are both reports compared.
• Employment Impact:
2017: 8,400
2021: 11,493
Change: Up 36.8%
• Personal Income Impact:
2017: $408 million
2021: $617 million
Change: Up 51.2%
• Business Revenue Impact:
2017: $1.12 billion
2021: $1.42 billion
Change: Up 26.8%
• Fiscal Impact:
2017: $88 million
2021: $143.6 million
Change: Up 63.2%
“Rutherford County is so blessed to have MTSU in our community. This nationally recognized institution of higher learning is recognized as one of the largest economic engines in the state,” said Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron. “As mayor, I talk to new citizens every day. I always ask, ‘Why did you move here?’ They always say, having a university like MTSU, it sets the environment for a county in which they want to live in and raise a family.”
The full study and other BERC studies are available here.
