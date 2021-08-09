MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee State University will reinstate a campus-wide mask mandate for students and staff starting Wednesday, as cases of the Delta variant continue to rise in Tennessee.
The university says all members of the MTSU campus community will be required to wear face masks at all times while inside school facilities.
Exclusions to the mask mandate include private offices, dorm rooms and individual study rooms.
CAMPUS UPDATE: Effective Aug. 11, MTSU will require all members of our campus community to wear masks at all times inside university facilities. Exclusions to this include private offices, dorm rooms and individual study https://t.co/okrKb3yiQk MORE: https://t.co/EkkwD4oFpw pic.twitter.com/ftAtCH1Ga4— Middle Tennessee State University (@MTSU) August 9, 2021
MTSU President Dr. Sidney McPhee said in a statement that the university will encourage its community members to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
"While recognizing that vaccination is a personal choice, it has been proven that this is the most effective way to combat this virus. We continue to strongly encourage everyone to be vaccinated and will continue to provide vaccinations through our student health Services. Masking and vaccination will help us keep the traditional class schedule currently in place for this fall."
The university announced the updated mask mandate Monday after COVID restrictions, including mandatory mask-wearing, were previously dropped in May.
Click here to read more about the university's updated mask policy.
