MTSU reflects on Charlie Daniels' legacy

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Part of Charlie Daniels' legacy is on Middle Tennessee State University's campus with a veterans center. News4 learned the connection between Daniels and the university runs deep.
During his last appearance at the Grand Ole Opry in October of 2019, MTSU officials surprised Daniels with a football helmet with a red, white, and blue school logo.
“Charlie was one of those people who bridged generations. He bridged musical genres,” Dean Beverly Keel of MTSU’s College of Media and Entertainment said.
A scholarship in the Department of Recording Industry is named after Daniels. The country music and southern rock legend was no stranger to campus.
“It was almost like he was our uncle Charlie. Yes, he was this worldwide icon and a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, but he was also one of us,” Keel said.
Daniels made frequent visits going to recording industry classes and signing books he published.
He was also passionate about helping veterans as they transitioned out of uniform.
He and his wife, Hazel, were at the ribbon cutting for MTSU’s veterans and military family center in November of 2015. Not even a year later, it was renamed and dedicated to the Daniels.
“Charlie will always be with us sir. Charlie and Ms. Hazel treat our veterans and their families like family,” Lt. Gen. Keith Huber, MTSU Senior Advisor for Veterans and Leadership said.
Lt. Gen. Huber worked with Daniels over the last five years.
The center named after the music icon supports around 1,100 student veterans and military family members each semester. The goal is to help them move from the military to college and then onward to a successful career.
“He touched generations and will continue to support generations of veterans and their families through the center,” Lt. Gen. Huber said.
