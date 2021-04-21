NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A local professor and attorney weighed in on the social and legal impacts the Derek Chauvin trial could have on the upcoming officer trial in Nashville.
The verdict was historic. "It's a monumental decision. In part, because it's one of the few times in which you do have an indictment and a conviction [on a police officer]," MTSU Associate Professor of Political Science Dr. Sekou Franklin said. He predicted societal pressure will be similar in the upcoming Delke trial, the Nashville officer charged in the death of Daniel Hambrick. "Social pressure, for example, allows DAs, or district attorneys, state attorneys, to put their best legal footing forward."
"It clearly is going to affect jury pools," Criminal Defense Attorney Jim Todd said, adding that while it's impossible to say whether those same societal pressures affect a verdict, it will likely be the primary argument for an appeal. "I don't think the specific trial will have a bearing on the Hambrick trial, however, I think it's going to be very difficult for a jury to put aside all of the violence that has been happening as a result of these instances."
The judge in the Delke trial has decided not to move the jury out of Davidson County. Whether or not they will be sequestered remains to be seen.
"I think that's just a red herring that's used by people who did not want a conviction," Franklin said.
"Sometimes court of appeals may find error, but they find the error harmless because of the overwhelming weight of the evidence against the defendant," Todd explained. He added that he believes the facts present in the Chauvin trial were strong and did in fact prove his guilt. "I think whether it causes an appeal, versus whether it affected the verdict, are separate but different questions."
