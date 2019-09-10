MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - More help is on the way for those devastated by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.
Over the weekend MTSU’s President Dr. Sidney McPhee traveled there to deliver supplies to students of the university’s families.
On Wednesday McPhee, who is from The Bahamas, is heading back with more supplies.
“The expression on the faces and emotions that the families showed when we delivered those packages is really indescribable,” said McPhee.
McPhee lost his great niece to Dorian’s heavy flood waters.
On Sunday he visited the home where she was swept away.
“That was a very emotional time. I had to take some time to collect myself,” said McPhee.
The Raider Relief fund set up last week by the school collected more than $60,000 in only 48 hours.
“These are people a thousand miles away that are suffering, that they felt there, and they are feeling their pain,” said McPhee. “There is a silver lining in all of this, this catastrophic tragedy. It is the response, the outpouring of generosity.”
Click to donate to the Raider Relief Disaster Relief Fund or text raiderrelief to 41444 from your mobile device.
