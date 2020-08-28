MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Athletics programs at schools all over the country have been preparing throughout the offseason, trying to come up with a plan to protect their student athletes from COVID-19.
The Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders will be one of the first teams to take the field on the road at Army a week from Saturday.
The checklist for MTSU is as long as ever.
For example, before you walk into the weight room to begin your workout, you must have your temperature checked.
Practice looks a lot different as well, starting with the helmets. The helmets now have what’s called a splash shield, another layer of protection between the player and whoever the player is going against.
Everyone also gets their own water bottle.
However, perhaps the biggest adjustment and most costly is the COVID-19 test required on game week.
