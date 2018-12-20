MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - MTSU Police are looking for information on a possible hit-and-run accident that happened in the Greenland Drive parking lot on Tuesday night.
Police are looking for the vehicle, possibly a Volkswagen Passat, and persons pictured in relation to the crash.
If you have information on the incident, contact MTSU Police Det. Misty Eneks at 615-898-2258.
