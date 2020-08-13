RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - MTSU has announced that later this month students, faculty, staff, and visitors will be able to pick up their parking permits without ever having to leave their car. Parking and Transportation workers will hand out the hand-tags at a drive-through on the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 24th through Wednesday Aug. 26th in the Transportation Services parking lot near Old Main Circle.
Resident student parking permits will also be handed out on Aug 19th in a drive-through in the MTSU Softball parking lot.
Those with handicapped plates or placards needing handicapped-accessible parking must visit the Parking and Transportation Services office for their 2020 permit.
Students will need their university “M” numbers or MTSU ID, as well as their license plate number to pick up their new permits.
