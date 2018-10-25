Mental health disorders are at an all time high and teens are the most likely to develop one.
“A good number of people suffer in silence because maybe they don’t have the financial resources they need or the time," MTSU Mental Health professor Robin Lee tells me.
Celebrities like Michael Phelps, Prince William, Prince Harry and Lady Gaga are breaking the silence on mental disorders. Professor Lee says it helps younger generations to ask for help when they see that their role models are struggling too.
“We connect with celebrities that pull back the curtain and say I needed help, asked for it, received it and have been able to over come my fears of the stigma," Lee says.
Faculty at Riverdale High School have seen so many cases of anxiety this year that they asked professor Lee to come give parents tips on how to deal with it and it can be as simple as downloading an app on your phone.
“There are probably 20 I have found. Apps like Headspace can be very beneficial.”
The apps walk you step by step through breathing exercises to ease anxiety. Professor Lee also urges parents to listen to their kids.
“It would make them feel better just simply to have someone there to validate their concerns and listen to them," Lee tells me.
There are countless resources out there on how to get help for your child or a friend.
MTSU's counseling services are free to students and faculty at the school.
https://www.mtsu.edu/countest/
All Rutherford County Schools are fully equipped with school counselors who can get you the help you need.
https://www.rcschools.net/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=526048&type=d&pREC_ID=1041312
