officeradamswithdrugs.jpg

MTSU Police Officer Katelynn Adams stopped a vehicle carrying 14 pounds of marijuana.

 MTSU Police

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee State University police officer is being credited for stopping a vehicle carrying 14 pounds of marijuana, leading to the arrest of two people on drug charges.

According to MTSU Police on Twitter, Officer Katelynn Adams stopped a vehicle on Wednesday night for driving without headlights on at night. A search of the vehicle was done due to a strong odor of marijuana, when the marijuana was found.

mtsuofficer2.jpg

The driver and the passenger of the vehicle were taken into custody on drug charges.

In a follow-up tweet, MTSU Police said Adams had just finished a field training program.

