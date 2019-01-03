MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee State University police officer is being credited for stopping a vehicle carrying 14 pounds of marijuana, leading to the arrest of two people on drug charges.
According to MTSU Police on Twitter, Officer Katelynn Adams stopped a vehicle on Wednesday night for driving without headlights on at night. A search of the vehicle was done due to a strong odor of marijuana, when the marijuana was found.
The driver and the passenger of the vehicle were taken into custody on drug charges.
In a follow-up tweet, MTSU Police said Adams had just finished a field training program.
Officer Adams is also just finishing up our Field Training Program! Talk about some great training!— MTSU Police (@MTSUPolice) January 3, 2019
