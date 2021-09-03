MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee State University Police Department is offering a free 7-week course to females for self-defense.
Jason Hurley, MTSU police training sergeant, is one of three campus officers and one campus dispatcher certified to instruct the Rape Aggression Defense Systems, RAD, course.
“I feel a personal responsibility to provide the knowledge and experience that I have to help survivors overcome their fear, depression and anxiety,” Hurley said. “When I see those faces turn to happiness, joy, confidence and empowerment and see their self-respect regained, nothing is more rewarding to me.”
The RAD course will teach realistic self-defense tactics and techniques to women, providing both risk awareness, reduction, recognition and avoidance education along with hands-on, physical defense instruction and practice.
The four week course will begin September 7th and run through September 30th and will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
This course is free of charge and is available to female MTSU students, faculty, staff and community members age 13 and older.
Anyone wishing to register can do so by emailing their registration here or by visiting the MTSU RAD website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.