MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - MTSU has announced their next two games have been postponed due to positive Covid-19 tests within the Blue Raider's program.
It is unclear how many players have tested positive, but the school says all players have been vaccinated.
The next scheduled game for MTSU is January 6th and 8th at North Texas.
