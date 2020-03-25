MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -- Middle Tennessee State University normally has a December 1st application deadline for scholarships for freshmen entering school the following fall.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, and how that has impacted students around the world, the University has launched three new scholarships for incoming freshmen.
MTSU will accept applications for the three new awards – the Lightning Scholarship, the Blue Raider Scholarship and the Future Alumni Scholarship – through Aug. 14, 10 days before the start of the Fall 2020 semester.
Eligibility details include:
- Lightning Scholarship: Students with a 3.5 high school GPA and ACT scores between 30 and 36 can receive $3,000 a year for four years.
- Blue Raider Scholarship: Students with a 3.5 high school GPA and ACT scores between 25 and 29 can receive $2,000 a year for four years.
- Future Alumni: Students with a 3.5 high school GPA and ACT scores between 23 and 24 can receive $1,000 a year for four years.
Incoming freshmen who've applied for MTSU's usual academic scholarships by the December 1st deadline still have until May 1st to confirm the awards.
“Our Admissions team has already heard from some prospective freshmen in our region who are now considering higher education options that are closer to home due to the ongoing uncertainly caused by the COVID-19 crisis,” MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee said. “These three new awards, while not as large as our traditional scholarships, could give those students additional help.”
Prospective students should go to the Admissions website, www.mtsu.edu/apply, and begin the enrollment process in order to be eligible for the awards. Prospective students also have the option of texting their questions to the Admissions department at 615-492-9553.
“The enrollment process will automatically apply the awards to those students who meet the criteria for these additional scholarships,” VP of Student Affairs Deb Sells said.
The Admissions team will discuss the new awards during the True Blue Spotlight, a livestream event set for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26, on the school's live page for prospective students and their families, to get as close of a look as is currently allowed of the Blue Raider campus.
