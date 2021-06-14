RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - MTSU has joined schools across the nation in signing up for the Covid-19 College Vaccine Challenge.
The challenge is a part of President Biden’s push to boost the nation’s vaccination rate to 70% by the 4th of July.
“I think being able to reach students especially making sure the vaccine is accessible like it is here…it sends a good message that MTSU is a place that you should come in and also come to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Katie Foss, MTSU Professor of Media Studies.
Some students say this push is vital, especially while Tennessee’s vaccination rate sits at only 32%.
“If you have concerns, those concerns are definitely valid. But do your research. Do as much research as you can,” said Antonio Dodson, Philanthropic Coordinator for the MTSU Student Government Association.
Since fewer people are on campus during the summer, organizations like the Student Government Association plan to use their online platforms to help spread the word.
“Our vaccines are very safe, and we are doing everything we can to make sure students have the information they need to make that decision for themselves,” said Dodson.
MTSU is the first university in the state to join the 350-plus colleges to sign on to this challenge.
