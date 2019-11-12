MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -- Reginad Ezekiel Cobb was arrested Monday by the Rutherford County Sheriff's Department on two counts of rape.
Although Cobb is a member of the MTSU football team, he has not appeared on the field this season for the team, and only participated in four games last season.
"Zeke is suspended from our team as we allow the legal process to move forward. It is very disappointing and, if substantiated, such actions do not represent or reflect the standards we have worked extremely hard to develop for our program," said MTSU Head Football Coach Rick Stockstill in a statement.
He is currently held on a $60,000 bond, and has a November 26th date for appearance in Circuit Court.
