MTSU football game postponed due to COVID

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - This Saturday's Middle Tennessee State University football game was postponed due to COVID-19 cases.
The Raiders were scheduled to play Charlotte on Saturday afternoon at Floyd Stadium.
"These are obviously very challenging times. We understand and respect the decision by Charlotte," Middle Tennessee director of athletics Chris Massaro said. "First and foremost is the health and safety of the Charlotte program and we wish everyone involved a speedy recovery."
Now, the C-USA will work with Middle Tennessee State University and Charlotte to reschedule the game later in the season.
Massaro said the Raiders are looking forward to November 14 road game against nationally ranked Marshall.
"We appreciate our student-athletes and fans for their patience during these unprecedented times," Massaro said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.