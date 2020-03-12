MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Middle Tennessee State University has extended its spring break for students by one week through Sunday, March 22 due to coronavirus concerns.
The university also announced classes will resume remotely. Off-campus students and students who have not returned to campus yet are encouraged to stay home during the extended break. On-campus students who are unable to travel home will be allowed to stay in residence halls as dorms will remain open. Dining facilities will also be operating on a modified schedule. The student affairs division will be reaching out to students with more information on these services.
All non-athletic events have been canceled through Sunday, March 29. The university is also in contact with the NCAA and Conference USA regarding participation in athletic events. No campus event space reservations will be accepted until further notice. TSSAA tournaments in Murphy Center will continue at the discretion of its leadership.
Study abroad programs have been canceled through May 31. All non-essential official university-related travel, both outside of Tennessee and outside of the country, has also been suspended indefinitely.
University offices will stay open as usual. MTSU’s crisis management team will meet daily and continues to work closely with local and state public health officials as the university reviews guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Tennessee Department of Health.
If further changes are made to MTSU’s operating status based on the coronavirus, the community will be notified through MTSU Alert 4U and other communication channels.
The university’s coronavirus information website will also be updated frequently and will be the best source for information on the university’s precautions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.