MTSU drug takeback day - 10/22/2020
MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - Officials with the MTSU Campus Pharmacy collected nearly 68 pounds of unwanted drugs dropped off by the public and campus community on Thursday.

More than 44 pounds of prescription medications, 19.4 pounds of over-the-counter drugs and 4.3 pounds of controlled substances were taken in by the MTSU pharmacy and Campus Police during the event to coincide with National Prescription Drug Take-Back Days held every spring and fall. 

“It was a successful event overall,” MTSU pharmacist Tabby Ragland said. “Once again, we had a number of different things dropped off.”

Dates for the spring 2021 drug take-back day will be released in early April. For more information, call 615-494-8704.

