(WSMV) - They've sacrificed their lives to protect our freedom, and now they're ready to serve in a different way.
"Coming out can actually be a very scary thing, and if you don't have a support group and you're not sure what your options are, um, it can be kind of stifling."
Corbitt Huseth was a Marine Sergeant and squad leader, serving three deployments overseas. After five years, he and his wife Brie decided they were ready for the next stage of life.
"I knew that it was gonna be a culture shock for both of us," he said.
Corbitt was leaving the military, but 'then what?' A question facing more than 500 veterans every day.
Retired Lieutenant General Keith Huber is leading the way, helping Corbitt and other veterans transition out of a uniform and into the public sector.
He and his team at the MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center helped more than 1,100 veterans and their family members this spring alone.
"Absolutely, we can help. We're not going to give you a 1-800, we're not going to give you a website. We're gonna bring you here to this center. We're going to sit you down with the right people and we're gonna help you get options for your decision,” Lieutenant Huber said.
It’s a one-stop shop for veterans and their families. Veterans helping veterans find themselves, navigate scholarships, learn about benefits, and how to apply military skills they’ve learned.
"It's been a community, a home for veterans, not just airmen, not just marines, a home for student veterans. They can be themselves and feel like themselves,” said Corbitt.
The transition through the Daniel’s Center is already paying off for Corbitt. He recently landed a job with the Veterans Benefits Administration.
Now armed with a bachelors, a master’s degree, and P.H.D., Corbitt says he and his family are forever grateful for this program that’s helped him step out of his uniform and seamlessly enter civilian life.
"It's been indispensable. I mean, you could literally say, the walls are around you because of the opportunities there and I mean that in the most real sense,” he said.
For more information on the MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center, click here.
