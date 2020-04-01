NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Middle Tennessee State University President Sidney A. McPhee announced Wednesday that the university's spring commencement, scheduled for May 8 and 9, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Graduates planning to walk at the spring ceremony will be given the opportunity to partake in the summer ceremony (August 8) or the winter ceremony (December 12).
Another student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the university. This brings the total cases at MTSU to two. The most recent case is a student who lived at the "mostly unoccupied" Kappa Delta house.
The student has decided to leave off-campus accommodations for self-quarantine and is now isolated in a specially designated, private unit in our on-campus Womack Lane Apartments.
"The university continues to take all precautions, as outlined in our last communication, to combat the transmission of the virus on the campus. We have already traced those who have had contact with this student, notified them of any potential risk and asked them to take appropriate actions," McPhee said. "If you have concerns or questions, contact our Fraternity and Sorority Life staff at 615-898-5397."
McPhee also added that due to Governor Lee's "safer at home" order, he has decided to reduce the number of employees who have to work on campus. Employees working remotely will do so until at least May 10.
