LOS ANGELES (WSMV) - News4 has learned the names of at least three former students from Middle Tennessee State University up for awards at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
At least one of those nominees have already won.
The sound of success: @tvkatesnow visits Middle Tennessee State University, a school that's shaped a number of tonight's nominees at the #GRAMMYs — and at least one winner so far!Watch the full story: https://t.co/pkHzkoIdMg— NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) February 11, 2019
NBC News reported Sunday that Luke Laird won a Grammy for songwriting. Laird co-wrote the Kacey Musgraves hit "Space Cowboy" alongside Musgraves and Shane McAnally. Both Laird and McAnally accepted the award together.
Tay Keith, a Memphis-native who graduated from MTSU in December is nominated for best rap song. Keith spent much of his senior year producing songs for Drake and Travis Scott among others.
Torrance "Street Symphony" Esmond, a multiple Grammy and Dove award winning songwriter and producer was nominated for producing "Hussle & Motivate" on Nipsey Hussle's best rap album-nominated "Victory Lap".
Eight MTSU-connected people contributed to Grammy-nominated projects this year in rap, Americana, country and gospel projects.
Esmond, a 2003 graduate, told MTSU students at an event Saturday to graduate and "take advantage of all the opportunities that the College of Media and Entertainment" has to offer.
News4 reached out to an MTSU spokesperson for a complete list of nominees with connections to the school, we will update this story when we receive them.
