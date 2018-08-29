MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee State University is one of eight schools that was selected for a partnership with Delta Airlines.
This agreement puts students like Elizabeth Keller on the fast track to getting a job with a degree in hand.
“At this time and how bad they are hurting for pilots, it’s pretty easy to get a job. It’s a booming industry,” said Keller.
After two years of waiting, Delta Airlines decided to partner with MTSU.
“Those words, just Delta Propel Program, it’s so exciting for everyone. It’s all over the hallway,” said Keller.
Not all students are chosen, but those who qualify and serve their hours have something to look forward to.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity for the students to know as a junior or senior what their career layout is gonna look like all the way to a major airline,” said Wendy Beckman, Interim Aerospace Department Chair.
Beckham said the starting salary for pilots has jumped from $20,000 to $65,000 a year in the last 25 years.
Click for information on the MTSU Department of Aerospace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.