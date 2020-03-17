MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -- The President of Middle Tennessee University has elected to declare the remaining semester will be entirely online.
University President Sydney McPhee had previously announced the extension of their spring break, and now noted that faculty are preparing for an extended run of remote-only classes.
When the school calendar resumes on March 23rd, all classes will be online only, and will complete the spring semester in its' entirety.
All on-campus events have been cancelled, and will be prohibited until further notice, in following with federal health guidelines.
The school hasn't yet examined the timing of their summer sessions, and will make those decisions at a later date.
MTSU will continue to support students reliant upon on-campus housing and meal services, and if students should opt to move home, they need to contact their Area Coordinator for additional instructions regarding their departure from the dorms.
Regarding spring commencement, the University says they are exploring how they may be able to make the ceremony happen for graduating students if there is any possibility of federal guidance changing before April 1st.
Should guidelines remain unchanged by that time, the University will invite the May graduates to participate in an August or December commencement ceremony.
