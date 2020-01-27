Mt. Juliet power outage reported

MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation is urging its customers to call in reports of outages while its online outage system is down. 

A spokesman for the company tells us there have been nearly 5,000 outages reported throughout the Mt. Juliet area - after repairs there are currently about 1,800 outages.

Due to their online system being down, the company is asking for their customers to call in their outages so crews can quickly respond and repair their service. The phone number to report an outage is 877-777-9020.

Crews are heading out to repair the outages but it is still in the investigation phase. 

Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer. She graduated from Bloomsburg University, "Go Huskies!" Send her news tips and sports/entertainment ideas at sydney.warick@wsmv.com or on Twitter @sydneywaricktv.

