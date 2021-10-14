NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The town of Mt. Juliet is turning something, normally considered an eyesore, into something gorgeous.
Mt. Juliet has partnered up with several companies to add some color and curb appeal to their big utility boxes, often found just off the roads, next to utility poles.
“These big boxes aren’t real attractive on their own, but they’re a necessity,” says Jim Reynolds, President and owner of Signarama in Mt. Juliet.
Various companies sponsor these boxes, but they can’t merely be advertisements.
“They are art installations, so their logos can’t take up more than 20 percent of the design,” according to Reynolds.
From the American flag, to a custom crayon box, the possibilities for these big, once plain boxes, are endless.
“We’ll get comments saying, I love this one or that one. They’re always happy to see them,” says Reynolds. “We don’t announce it. We’ll just put one up and you know, they’re happy to see them.”
