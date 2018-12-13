Police said someone followed a woman into a daycare parking lot, broke into her car, and stole her purse. This happened at Hickory Grove Church in Mt. Juliet.
Police said a white Jeep pulled up next to the woman's car, waited for her to go inside the daycare, then broke a window stealing her purse and her daughter's backpack.
The thief tried to go on a shopping spree at two different grocery stores with her money. That person is still out there.
A woman picking up her child at the daycare at Hickory Grove Church had no idea someone was watching her.
While she was picking up her child, a thief did not hesitate to break into her car.
"It's very concerning and very worrying that someone would follow you to break into your car and take your belongings,” Nicole Saville, a Mt. Juliet resident said.
Nicole Saville who lives in the area feels uneasy learning about what happened. She has a three-year-old daughter who goes to another daycare.
Police officers said the crime is common at fitness centers and daycares.
“Thieves know especially with most people is they leave their valuable items behind in their vehicle to run inside,” Capt. Tyler Chandler with the Mt. Juliet Police Department said.
That's exactly what happened in this case. The thief found the woman's purse and ran off to two Kroger stores.
They racked up more than a thousand bucks at a Mt. Juliet Kroger and then tried to spend another $500 at a Kroger 11 miles down the road in Lebanon, but the card was declined there.
"We are all human beings and we all do stuff where we could probably do a little bit better to keep our selves protected. So, we're always advocating folks to lock your car, hide your valuables, and if you can take your valuables with you, take them with you,” Capt. Chandler said.
As for Saville, she's being extra careful.
"You can't prevent these things from happening, in my opinion. They're going to happen. You just have to look after your children the best way you know how and keep them out of danger, I think,” Saville said.
The daycare's director told News4 this is the first incident of its kind to happen there. They're now thinking about installing security cameras.
