NASHVILLE (WSMV) - New details have emerged in Amber Alert case involving Jacob Clare and his abduction of Noah and Amber Clare.

The District Attorney's office has confirmed that Marisa Henson was arrested on Monday and is charged with criminal facilitation in regards to Jacob Clare's aggravated kidnapping charge.

According the arrest affidavit, Henson met with Clare on October 20 at Opry Mills, and Clare informed her of his plan to run off with his son and niece.

Henson used her cell phone to locate the Subaru Legacy on Facebook Marketplace and drove Clare to Smyrna to purchase the vehicle and load it up with supplies for the trip, the affidavit states.

Additionally, Henson admitted to providing Clare with the shortest route to Bowling Green, KY, where he would pick up his niece, Amber.

Henson faces 8-12 years on this charge, according to the D.A. Ray Whitley.

After several weeks of traveling state-to-state while a search was underway for two missing children, Jacob Clare will be arraigned in a California court on December 8.

Clare is accused of abducting his son, Noah, and his 16-year-old niece and leaving Tennessee.

After an Amber Alert was issued from Tennessee to California, the three were found on Thursday.

Clare is facing several charges including sex with a minor with special circumstances, oral copulation with a victim under 18, especially aggravated kidnapping in Tennessee, aggravated kidnapping and custodial interference in Kentucky.

Clare must face his kidnapping charges in California, which call for 14 years if convicted, before he's extradited.

Clare could also be tried in Federal Court.

The children were reunited with their family on Friday and brought back to Tennessee where they were met with a crowd of people welcoming them back.