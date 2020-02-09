MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) – Mt. Juliet Police arrested a 61-year-old woman after she backed her car into a police SUV and resisted officers Saturday night.
Police say an officer tried to stop the woman in Providence MarketPlace for driving without headlights and suspicion of driving under the influence. When the officer pulled up, the woman put her car in reverse and hit the patrol car.
A 61-year-old female is in-custody after reversing and striking a patrol SUV in Providence MarketPlace and resisting officers. An officer originally attempted to stop the motorist for driving without headlights & suspicion of driving under the influence. pic.twitter.com/12sqjKopKj— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) February 9, 2020
No one was injured.
