MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet traffic cameras, better known as MJ Guardian Shield, led police to a runaway teen driving a stolen vehicle on Thursday morning.
Police say officers intercepted the vehicle around 5:30 a.m. on Mt. Juliet Road near I-40 and found a 13-year-old runaway from Nashville behind the wheel.
The vehicle, a 2007 Buick Lucerne, was stolen from Nashville on Monday.
